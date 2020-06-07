Sharon Friedrich Sharon Friedrich of Maryland Heights, Missouri, and longtime resident of North Platte passed away on June 5, 2020. She was born Feb. 21, 1939, in Omaha, to James and Elizabeth (Shavlik) Sweeney. Sharon graduated from Mercy High School in 1957 in Omaha. She then went to Sisters of Mercy Convent for three years. She went on to get her degree in history at Duchesne College and continued with her master's degree in special education with a focus in reading at University of Nebraska Omaha. Sharon used that degree to do one of her most beloved pastimes teaching. She initially taught special needs in grade schools. Later she went on to teach the GED program in both North Platte and the St. Louis area. Sharon poured her heart in to those she taught and would be overjoyed when her students would graduate and move on to better careers. Sharon was kind, generous, thoughtful and loved to laugh. She could be motivated to take a funny selfie to create laughter. She was dedicated to serving the poor and very involved in St. John Bosco parish. Sharon was also a member of P.E.O. She loved being outside enjoying God's creatures and creation. Sharon was physically active all her life, riding her bike often and snow skiing into her 70s with a smile on her face all the way down the mountain. The faith filled, common sense and matter-of-fact way she lived her life was an example to all her family. Her resilience and how she tried to make the best of whatever came her way gave a wonderful example to those who had the privilege of being in her life. She was the beloved mother of Lisa (Mike) Hritz and James (Melissa) Friedrich; grandmother of Spencer Hritz, Lucas Friedrich, Cannon Hritz, Meleah Friedrich and Lyndee Friedrich. Sharon is also survived by her sisters Patti Jenson and Kathleen Sweeney, and many nieces, nephew, cousins, and friends. Please no flowers. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Society of St. Vincent de Paul, svdpstlouis.org. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Omaha, at a date to be determined.
