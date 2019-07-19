Anderson, Donald Richard “Rick,” 66 — 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Arnold, Donna, 81 — 11 a.m. Monday, July 22, Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell. Celebration of life picnic: 4 p.m. Sunday, July 21, Cody Park.
Buckley, Lonnie Loy, 74 — 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, Greenwood Cemetery, Lexington. Lunch to follow, Wilma Buckley Hall, south side of East Lawn Apartments. Memorial book: graveside. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
Conley, James “Jim” M. Sr., 81 — 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, First Baptist Church. Burial: Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Crago, Debra Ellen, 69 — Family receiving friends: 4-5 p.m. Sunday, July 21, Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Memorial book: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, July 19, Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
Jergensen, Dale I., 101 — 2 p.m. Friday, July 19, First Baptist Church. Inurnment: Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Harwager, Marilyn E., 83 — 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, Arnold Cemetery. Burial: Arnold Cemetery. Arnold Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Markussen, Norma J., 85 — 10 a.m. Friday, July 19, Prairie Hills Funeral Home chapel, Ogallala. Inurnment: Arthur Cemetery.
Matlock-Graham, Rae Jean “Jellybean,” 52 — 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 19, Living Faith Methodist Church, with lunch to follow. Private family inurnment will be at a later date at Trinity Cemetery, Hershey. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
Nelson, Horace M., 85 — 11 a.m. Monday, July 22, Bethel Assembly of God Church, Thedford. Burial: Dunning Cemetery. Visitation: 8:30-11 a.m. Monday, July 22, Bethel Assembly of God Church. Mullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Shaw, Vina Marie “Rusti,” 83 — 2 p.m. Friday, July 19, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Lunch: 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 19, V.F.W., North Platte. A private family service, inurnment: Big Spring Cemetery. Memorial book: prior to service Friday, July 19, Odean Colonial Chapel.
Star, Michael E., 61 — 3 p.m. Friday, July 19, Maria Lutheran Church, Hershey. Burial: Riverside Cemetery, near Hershey. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Zimmerman, Berneice Mae, 85 — 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Inurnment: to follow, Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Memorial book: odeanchapel.com or at Odean Colonial Chapel.
