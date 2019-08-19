Foldesh, Stephen William, 73 — Celebration of life: 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, Licano Steak House, 573 W. Deuce of Clubs, Show Low, Arizona.
Jeffers, Gary Wayne, 62 — Family celebration of life: 4 p.m., Aug. 31. To RSVP, please contact Christina or Brian. Cremations of the Ozarks, Hollister, Missouri, is in charge of arrangements.
Kilgore, John Robert Sr., 93 — 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, Wallace United Methodist Church. Burial: Morning View Cemetery, Wallace. Viewing: Before and after service. Bullock-Long Funeral Home, Grant, is in charge of arrangements.
McGown, Kenneth C., 91 — 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, St. Anselm Catholic Church, Anselmo. Burial: Grandview Cemetery. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Stacy, Ronda K., 74 — Inurnment: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
