Ambler, William Richard “Bill,” 64 — 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, Berryman Funeral Home Chapel. Private family graveside service: Fort McPherson National Cemetery.
Carlson, Velma J., 87 — 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Burial: Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Dale, Claudia “Jean,” 82 — 1 p.m. Friday Aug. 16, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Burial: Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation: noon-8 p.m., with family 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 15, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Lawler, David A., 69 — 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Paxton. Burial: Floral Lawns Cemetery, North Platte. Visitation: 1-5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, Prairie Hills Funeral Home, Ogallala. Rosary: 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Reed, Evelyn V., 92 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, St. Patrick Catholic Church. Rosary, family gathering: 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 16, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Schnase, Sally L., 78 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, United Methodist Church, Maywood. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
