Fisher, Steve A., 60 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, First Assembly of God Church. Burial: North Platte Cemetery. Visitation: 1-7 p.m. Thursday. Aug. 15, and Friday, Aug. 16, Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Family will receive friends: 5-7 p.m. Friday. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Carlson, Velma J., 87 — 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Burial: Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Flaming, Sally, 79 — 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, Wallace United Methodist Church. Interment of cremains: Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Bullock-Long Funeral Home, Grant, is in charge of arrangements.

Schnase, Sally L., 78 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, United Methodist Church, Maywood. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

