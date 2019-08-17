Fisher, Jerry R., 68 — 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Burial: Garfield Table Cemetery, north of North Platte. Visitation: 9 a.m.-noon Monday, Aug. 19, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Fisher, Steven A., 60 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, First Assembly of God Church. Burial: North Platte Cemetery. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Foldesh, Stephen William, 73 — Celebration of life: 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, Licano Steak House, 573 W. Deuce of Clubs, Show Low, Arizona.
Jeffers, Gary Wayne, 62 — Family celebration of life: 4 p.m., Aug. 31. To RSVP, please contact Christina or Brian. Cremations of the Ozarks, Hollister, Missouri, is in charge of arrangements.
Kramer, Karen Irene (Powell) — 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Visitation: 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
Larsen, James S., 88 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, First United Methodist Church, Lexington. Burial: Greenwood Cemetery, Lexington. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
McGown, Kenneth C., 91 — 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, St. Anselm Catholic Church, Anselmo. Burial: Grandview Cemetery. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Reed, Evelyn V., 92 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, St. Patrick Catholic Church. Rosary, family gathering: 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 16, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Schnase, Sally L., 78 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, United Methodist Church, Maywood. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Sims, Kristi K., 59 — 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington. Burial: Overton Cemetery.
