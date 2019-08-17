Fisher, Jerry R., 68 — 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Burial: Garfield Table Cemetery, north of North Platte. Visitation: 9 a.m.-noon Monday, Aug. 19, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.

Fisher, Steven A., 60 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, First Assembly of God Church. Burial: North Platte Cemetery. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Foldesh, Stephen William, 73 — Celebration of life: 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, Licano Steak House, 573 W. Deuce of Clubs, Show Low, Arizona.

Jeffers, ​Gary Wayne, 62 — Family celebration of life: 4 p.m., Aug. 31. To RSVP, please contact Christina or Brian. Cremations of the Ozarks, Hollister, Missouri, is in charge of arrangements.

Kramer, Karen Irene (Powell) — 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Visitation: 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, Carpenter Memorial Chapel.

Larsen, James S., 88 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, First United Methodist Church, Lexington. Burial: Greenwood Cemetery, Lexington. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.

McGown, Kenneth C., 91 — 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, St. Anselm Catholic Church, Anselmo. Burial: Grandview Cemetery. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Reed, Evelyn V., 92 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, St. Patrick Catholic Church. Rosary, family gathering: 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 16, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.

Schnase, Sally L., 78 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, United Methodist Church, Maywood. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Sims, Kristi K., 59 — 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington. Burial: Overton Cemetery.

Get the top daily Headlines from the North Platte Telegraph

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.