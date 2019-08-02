Baxter, Everald L., 89 — 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, First Baptist Church, Maxwell. Burial: Plainview Cemetery. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Beed, Richard Everett “Dick,” 74 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, with military honors.
Bradley, Maxine Elaine, 94 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, Brewster Community Center Gym. Burial: Cedarview Cemetery, Mullen. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Borron, Delbert Sr., 79 — 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 3, at Victory Church of God.
Green, Norman Dale, 82 — 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Burial: Riverview Cemetery, south of Sutherland.
Landreth, Edna Pauline (Jacobsen), 97 — 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, First Presbyterian Church, Broken Bow. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Langenberg, David, 58 — 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, Highland Cemetery, Bertrand. Celebration of life, reception: to follow, Bertrand Community Center. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is in charge of arrangements.
Schmidt, Donna Marie, 91 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, South Patrick Chapel, 84 Harrier Ave., Satellite Beach, Florida Beach Funeral Home, Indian Harbour, Florida, is in charge of arrangements.
Simonton, Doneta D., 86 — 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, United Methodist Church, Broken Bow. Burial: 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, Purdum Cemetary. Govier Brothers Mortuary, Broken Bow, is in charge of arrangements.
Young, Helen M., 97 — 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, First Presbyterian Church, Lexington. Burial: prior to service, Greenwood Cemetery, Lexington. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Zimmerman, Berneice Mae, 85 — 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Inurnment: to follow, Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Memorial book: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, or at odeanchapel.com or at Odean Colonial Chapel.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.