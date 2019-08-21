Brooks, Larry L., 77 — 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, First Presbyterian Church. Graveside service: with military honors, to follow, Hillcrest Cemetery, Thedford. Memorial book: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, Berryman Funeral Home.
Dahlkoetter, Adam R., 37 — 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, St. Luke Catholic Church, Ogallala. Burial: 2:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Rosary: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, St. Luke Catholic Church. Draucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Foldesh, Stephen William, 73 — Celebration of life: 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, Licano Steak House, 573 W. Deuce of Clubs, Show Low, Arizona.
Gengenbach, Daniel Paul, 97 — 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, Zion Lutheran Church, Grant. Burial: Grant Fairview Cemetery. Visitation: 2-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, Bullock-Long Funeral Home, Grant.
Holmes, Annabelle, 89 — 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, Evangelical Free Church. Burial: to follow, Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation: 1-7 p.m., with family 4-6 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 22, Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel.
Jeffers, Gary Wayne, 62 — Family celebration of life: 4 p.m., Aug. 31. To RSVP, please contact Christina or Brian. Cremations of the Ozarks, Hollister, Missouri, is in charge of arrangements.
Junker, Alvin, 88 — 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, Zion Lutheran Church. Burial: to follow, Zion Lutheran Cemetery. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Keys, Bobby Lawrence, 55 — 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, The Salvation Army.
McGown, Kenneth C., 91 — 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, St. Anselm Catholic Church, Anselmo. Burial: Grandview Cemetery. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Moore, Jack Owen, 60 — 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, First Presbyterian Church. Graveside services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, Oberlin Cemetery, Oberlin, Kansas. Visitation: 1-7 p.m., with family 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 21, Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg.
Muller, Juanita “Nita” R. 85 — 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, Grace Lutheran Church, Lexington. Burial: Greenwood Cemetery, Lexington. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington.
Rowan, Robert “Bob,” 76 — 11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 22, Our Lady of Good Counsel. Rosary: 10 a.m., prior to the service. Burial: Gothenburg Cemetery. Book signing: 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 21, Our Lady of Good Counsel. Blase-Strauser Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Saner, Phyllis May, 81 — 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, Open Bible Church, Dunning. Burial: Purdum Cemetery. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.