Boyer, Kathleen “Kat” Pearman, — 1 p.m. MT Saturday, Aug. 24, Assembly of God Church, Mullen. Burial: Cedarview Cemetery. Mullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Foldesh, Stephen William, 73 — Celebration of life: 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, Licano Steak House, 573 W. Deuce of Clubs, Show Low, Arizona.
German, Toni, 92 — 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, Berryman Funeral Home Chapel, Cozad. Burial: Cozad Cemetery. Visitation: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, Berryman Funeral Home.
Hoyt, Lucille J., 93 — Burial services: 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell.
Jeffers, Gary Wayne, 62 — Family celebration of life: 4 p.m., Aug. 31. To RSVP, please contact Christina or Brian. Cremations of the Ozarks, Hollister, Missouri, is in charge of arrangements.
Keys, Bobby Lawrence, 55 — 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, The Salvation Army. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
Martinez, Jose “Joe” E. Jr., 59 — 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, Harvest Christian Church. Burial: Riverview Cemetery, near Sutherland. Visitation: 5-8 p.m., with family 5-7 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 25, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Myer, Kenneth, 88 — 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, United Methodist Church, Arnold. Burial: Monday, Aug. 26, Arnold Cemetery. Dinner to follow burial, Arnold Community Center. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, Arnold Funeral Home.
Mickelson, Dannie Lee, 75 — 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, Draucker Funeral Home Chapel. Burial: Ogallala Cemetery. Draucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Moore, Jack Owen, 60 — Graveside services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, Oberlin Cemetery, Oberlin, Kansas. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg, is in charge of arrangements.
Muller, Juanita “Nita” R. 85 — 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, Grace Lutheran Church, Lexington. Burial: Greenwood Cemetery, Lexington. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
Peterson, Harold, 91 — 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 24, Evangelical Free Church. Burial: Gothenburg Cemetery. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg, is in charge of arrangements.
Roe, Stacey Lynn, 47 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, St. Ann Catholic Church, Lexington. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
Wiseman, Bernard, 82 — 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, Draucker Funeral Home Chapel, Ogallala. Burial: Ogallala Cemetery. Visitation: 8 a.m. to service Tuesday, Aug. 27, Draucker Funeral Home Chapel.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.