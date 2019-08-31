Brestel, Darla, 77 — 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 2, Grace Point Church, Ogallala. Burial: Hemingford Cemetery. Prairie Hills Funeral Home, Ogallala, is in charge of arrangements.
Higgins, Lillian Frances (Gloe) — Celebration of life: 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, First Evangelical Lutheran Church, North Platte. Refreshments to follow.
Jeffers, Gary Wayne, 62 — Family celebration of life: 4 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 31. To RSVP, please contact Christina or Brian. Cremations of the Ozarks, Hollister, Missouri, is in charge of arrangements.
Keys, Bobby Lawrence, 55 — 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, The Salvation Army. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
Pacheco, Florencio “Floyd,” 98 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, St. Patrick Catholic Church. Burial: North Platte Cemetery. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangememts.
Ropers-Keith, Shanquail Jean, 32 — 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Memorial book: prior to the service, Odean Colonial Chapel or online at odeanchapel.com
Roundy, Theron Eugene, 74 — 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 4, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 11288 Roosevelt Ave., Nampa, Idaho. Visitation: 9-10 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 4, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Zeyer Funeral Chapel, Nampa, is in charge of arrangements.
Toberer, Kenneth C., 85 — 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, St. John Lutheran Church. Burial: Eustis East Cemetery. Berryman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Zwelling, Ronald E., 89 — Graveside memorial service, burial: Sept. 20, Fort McPherson Cemetery, near Maxwell. Ryan Mortuary, Salina, is in charge of arrangements.
