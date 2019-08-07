Donner, Jerry, 75 — 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg. Burial: Gothenburg Cemetery.
Tinnell, Harry Roger, 77 — 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home Chapel, Grand Island. Burial: Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home.
Brinkman, LaVere A. (Harvey) — 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, First United Methodist Church, Lexington. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington. Burial: Greenwood Cemetery, Lexington.
Bonczynski, Leonard F., 85 — 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, Trinity Lutheran Church, Lexington. Visitation: one hour prior to service at the church. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery, Callaway. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
Dowdy, Koleen K., 65 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, First United Methodist Church, Ogallala. Interment of cremains: Saturday, Aug. 10, Brule Cemetery. Draucker Funeral Home, Ogallala, is in charge of arrangements.
Moritz, Janice Colleen, 76 — Graveside service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, Greenwood Cemetery, Lexington. Reception to follow after the service at Grand Generation Center, 407 E. Sixth St. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Wilson, James LaVern, 86 — Burial: Willamette National Cemetery, Portland, Oregon. Gresham Memorial Chapel, Gresham, Oregon, is in charge of arrangements.
