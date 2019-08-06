Donner, Jerry, 75 — 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg. Burial: Gothenburg Cemetery. Visitation: 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel.

Harvey, Monica, 71 — 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, Stapleton High School. Burial: McCain Cemetery. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tinnell, Harry Roger, 77 — 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home Chapel, Grand Island. Burial: Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home.

