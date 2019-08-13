Melchert, Matthew V., 59 — 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, Trenton Cemetery. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Carlson, Velma J., 87 — 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Burial: Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.