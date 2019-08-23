Bice, Roberta N. “Bert,” 83 — 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, Reynolds-Love Funeral Home. Burial: Greenwood Cemetery, Lexington.
Boyer, Kathleen “Kat” Pearman, — 1 p.m. MT Saturday, Aug. 24, Assembly of God Church, Mullen. Burial: Cedarview Cemetery. Visitation: 5-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, Mullen Funeral Home.
Brooks, Larry L., 77 — 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, First Presbyterian Church. Graveside service: with military honors, to follow, Hillcrest Cemetery, Thedford. Berryman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Citta, Joseph Louis, 92 — 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial: Westlawn Hillcrest Cemetery, Omaha. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.
Dahlkoetter, Adam R., 37 — 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, St. Luke Catholic Church, Ogallala. Burial: 2:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Draucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Foldesh, Stephen William, 73 — Celebration of life: 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, Licano Steak House, 573 W. Deuce of Clubs, Show Low, Arizona.
Gengenbach, Daniel Paul, 97 — 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, Zion Lutheran Church, Grant. Burial: Grant Fairview Cemetery. Bullock-Long Funeral Home, Grant, is in charge of arrangements.
German, Toni, 92 — 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, Berryman Funeral Home Chapel, Cozad. Burial: Cozad Cemetery. Visitation: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, Berryman Funeral Home.
Holmes, Annabelle, 89 — 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, Evangelical Free Church. Burial: to follow, Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Hoyt, Lucille J., 93 — Burial services: 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell.
Jeffers, Gary Wayne, 62 — Family celebration of life: 4 p.m., Aug. 31. To RSVP, please contact Christina or Brian. Cremations of the Ozarks, Hollister, Missouri, is in charge of arrangements.
Keys, Bobby Lawrence, 55 — 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, The Salvation Army. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
Martinez, Jose “Joe” E. Jr., 59 — 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, Harvest Christian Church. Burial: Riverview Cemetery, near Sutherland. Visitation: 5-8 p.m., with family 5-7 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 25, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
McGown, Kenneth C., 91 — 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, St. Anselm Catholic Church, Anselmo. Burial: Grandview Cemetery. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Mickelson, Dannie Lee, 75 — 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, Draucker Funeral Home Chapel. Burial: Ogallala Cemetery. Draucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Moore, Jack Owen, 60 — Graveside services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, Oberlin Cemetery, Oberlin, Kansas. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg, is in charge of arrangements.
Muller, Juanita “Nita” R. 85 — 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, Grace Lutheran Church, Lexington. Burial: Greenwood Cemetery, Lexington. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
Peterson, Harold, 91 — 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 24, Evangelical Free Church. Burial: Gothenburg Cemetery. Visitation: 1-7 p.m., with family 5-7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 23, Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg.
Roe, Stacey Lynn, 47 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, St. Ann Catholic Church, Lexington. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
Tuma, Donald L., 79 — 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, St. Patrick Catholic Church. Inurnment: Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Wiseman, Bernard, 82 — 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, Draucker Funeral Home Chapel, Ogallala. Burial: Ogallala Cemetery. Visitation: 8 a.m. to service Tuesday, Aug. 27, Draucker Funeral Home Chapel.
