Budke, Stephanie Marie, 33 — 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 29, Carpenter Breland Funeral Home, McCook. Private burial: with military honors, Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell.
Cooper, Steve “Coop,” 69 — 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, Harvest Christian Church. Burial: with military honors to follow, Fort McPherson Cemetery, near Maxwell. Register book: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., with family 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 28, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Fred, Iris Dee, 87 — 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, Berean Bible Church, Broken Bow. Burial: Broken Bow Cemetery. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, Berean Bible Church, and one hour prior to the service. Memorial service: at a later date, Upper Room Church, West Lafayette, Indiana. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Grady, Wes, 78 — 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, First United Methodist Church. Burial: North Platte Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.
Gruber, Gary L., 80 — 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, Cozad United Methodist Church. Burial: Cozad Cemetery. Visitation: 1-8 p.m., with family 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 28, Berryman Funeral Home.
Henley, Frank Thompson Jr., 87 — 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, St. Patrick Catholic Church. Burial: Floral Lawn Cemetery, North Platte. Visitation: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 29, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Christian wake services: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Higgins, Lillian Frances (Gloe) — Celebration of life: 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, First Evangelical Lutheran Church, North Platte. Refreshments to follow.
Jeffers, Gary Wayne, 62 — Family celebration of life: 4 p.m., Aug. 31. To RSVP, please contact Christina or Brian. Cremations of the Ozarks, Hollister, Missouri, is in charge of arrangements.
Keys, Bobby Lawrence, 55 — 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, The Salvation Army. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
Randecker, Karl “Jack” J. Sr., 86 — 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, Farnam United Methodist Church. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Zwelling, Ronald E., 89 — Graveside memorial service, burial: Sept. 20, Fort McPherson Cemetery, near Maxwell. Ryan Mortuary, Salina, is in charge of arrangements.
