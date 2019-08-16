Ambler, William Richard “Bill,” 64 — 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, Berryman Funeral Home Chapel. Private family graveside service: Fort McPherson National Cemetery.
Dale, Claudia “Jean,” 82 — 1 p.m. Friday Aug. 16, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Burial: Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home .
Fisher, Jerry R., 68 — 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Burial: Garfield Table Cemetery, north of North Platte. Visitation: 9 a.m.-noon Monday, Aug. 19, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Fisher, Steven A., 60 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, First Assembly of God Church. Burial: North Platte Cemetery. Visitation: 1-7 p.m., with family 5-7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 16, Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
Kramer, Karen Irene (Powell) — 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Visitation: 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
Lawler, David A., 69 — 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Paxton. Burial: Floral Lawns Cemetery, North Platte. Visitation: 1-5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, Prairie Hills Funeral Home, Ogallala. Rosary: 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Reed, Evelyn V., 92 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, St. Patrick Catholic Church. Rosary, family gathering: 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 16, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Schnase, Sally L., 78 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, United Methodist Church, Maywood. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Sims, Kristi K., 59 — 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington. Burial: Overton Cemetery.
