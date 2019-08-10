Dowdy, Koleen K., 65 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, First United Methodist Church, Ogallala. Interment of cremains: Saturday, Aug. 10, Brule Cemetery. Draucker Funeral Home, Ogallala, is in charge of arrangements.
Gaskill, Dorothy Ann, 82 — 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg. Burial: Gothenburg Cemetery. Visitation, with family: 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel.
Hanna, Dalene, 66 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, United Church of Christ, Purdum. Burial: Purdum Cemetery. Visitation: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, Govier Brothers Mortuary, Broken Bow.
Howard, Randy William, 52 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, The Crossing Fellowship, Gothenburg. Burial: to follow, Elwood Cemetery, Elwood. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg, is in charge of arrangements.
Love, Winnona Rae (Barnes), 79 — 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, Our Saviour Lutheran Church, Broken Bow. Register book: Govier Brothers Mortuary, Broken Bow.
Wilson, James LaVern, 86 — Burial: Willamette National Cemetery, Portland, Oregon. Gresham Memorial Chapel, Gresham, Oregon, is in charge of arrangements.
Schulz, Louise Johanna, 84 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, St. Luke’s Catholic Church, Ogallala. Burial: Ogallala Cemetery. Prairie Hills Funeral Home, Ogallala, is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.