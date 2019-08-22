Brooks, Larry L., 77 — 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, First Presbyterian Church. Graveside service: with military honors, to follow, Hillcrest Cemetery, Thedford. Memorial book: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, Berryman Funeral Home.
Citta, Joseph Louis, 92 — 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial: Westlawn Hillcrest Cemetery, Omaha. Christian wake services: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Sutherland. Local visitation: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Dahlkoetter, Adam R., 37 — 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, St. Luke Catholic Church, Ogallala. Burial: 2:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Rosary: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, St. Luke Catholic Church. Draucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Foldesh, Stephen William, 73 — Celebration of life: 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, Licano Steak House, 573 W. Deuce of Clubs, Show Low, Arizona.
Gengenbach, Daniel Paul, 97 — 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, Zion Lutheran Church, Grant. Burial: Grant Fairview Cemetery. Visitation: 2-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, Bullock-Long Funeral Home, Grant.
German, Toni, 92 — 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, Berryman Funeral Home Chapel, Cozad. Burial: Cozad Cemetery. Visitation: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, Berryman Funeral Home.
Holmes, Annabelle, 89 — 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, Evangelical Free Church. Burial: to follow, Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation: 1-7 p.m., with family 4-6 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 22, Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel.
Jeffers, Gary Wayne, 62 — Family celebration of life: 4 p.m., Aug. 31. To RSVP, please contact Christina or Brian. Cremations of the Ozarks, Hollister, Missouri, is in charge of arrangements.
Keys, Bobby Lawrence, 55 — 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, The Salvation Army. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
McGown, Kenneth C., 91 — 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, St. Anselm Catholic Church, Anselmo. Burial: Grandview Cemetery. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Moore, Jack Owen, 60 — 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, First Presbyterian Church. Graveside services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, Oberlin Cemetery, Oberlin, Kansas. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg, is in charge of arrangements.
Muller, Juanita “Nita” R. 85 — 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, Grace Lutheran Church, Lexington. Burial: Greenwood Cemetery, Lexington. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington.
Peterson, Harold, 91 — 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 24, Evangelical Free Church. Burial: Gothenburg Cemetery. Visitation: 1-7 p.m., with family 5-7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 23, Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg.
Roe, Stacey Lynn, 47 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, St. Ann Catholic Church, Lexington. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
Rowan, Robert “Bob,” 76 — 11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 22, Our Lady of Good Counsel. Rosary: 10 a.m., prior to the service. Burial: Gothenburg Cemetery. Blase-Strauser Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tuma, Donald L., 79 — 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, St. Patrick Catholic Church. Inurnment: Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Christian wake services: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, St. Patrick Catholic Church. Register book: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, and Thursday, Aug. 22, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Young, Floyd Allen, 75 — 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Wasson Funeral Home, Siloam Springs, Arkansas, is in charge of arrangements.
