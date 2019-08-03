Beed, Richard Everett “Dick,” 74 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, with military honors.
Bradley, Maxine Elaine, 94 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, Brewster Community Center Gym. Burial: Cedarview Cemetery, Mullen. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Borron, Delbert Sr., 79 — 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 3, at Victory Church of God.
Langenberg, David, 58 — 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, Highland Cemetery, Bertrand. Celebration of life, reception: to follow, Bertrand Community Center. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is in charge of arrangements.
Schmidt, Donna Marie, 91 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, South Patrick Chapel, 84 Harrier Ave., Satellite Beach, Florida Beach Funeral Home, Indian Harbour, Florida, is in charge of arrangements.
Zimmerman, Berneice Mae, 85 — 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Inurnment: to follow, Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens.
