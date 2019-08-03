Beed, Richard Everett “Dick,” 74 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, with military honors.

Bradley, Maxine Elaine, 94 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, Brewster Community Center Gym. Burial: Cedarview Cemetery, Mullen. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Borron, Delbert Sr., 79 — 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 3, at Victory Church of God.

Langenberg, David, 58 — 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, Highland Cemetery, Bertrand. Celebration of life, reception: to follow, Bertrand Community Center. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is in charge of arrangements.

Schmidt, Donna Marie, 91 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, South Patrick Chapel, 84 Harrier Ave., Satellite Beach, Florida Beach Funeral Home, Indian Harbour, Florida, is in charge of arrangements.

Zimmerman, Berneice Mae, 85 — 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Inurnment: to follow, Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens.

Get the top daily Headlines from the North Platte Telegraph

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.