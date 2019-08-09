Dowdy, Koleen K., 65 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, First United Methodist Church, Ogallala. Interment of cremains: Saturday, Aug. 10, Brule Cemetery. Draucker Funeral Home, Ogallala, is in charge of arrangements.
Gaskill, Dorothy Ann, 82 — 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg. Burial: Gothenburg Cemetery. Visitation, with family: 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel.
Howard, Randy William, 52 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, The Crossing Fellowship, Gothenburg. Burial: to follow, Elwood Cemetery, Elwood. Visitation: 1-7 p.m., with family 4-6 p.m., Friday, Aug. 9, Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg.
Love, Winnona Rae (Barnes), 79 — 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, Our Saviour Lutheran Church, Broken Bow. Register book: Govier Brothers Mortuary, Broken Bow.
McCance, Roy Dean, 73 — Graveside service: 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, Gaslin Cemetery, Brady. Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home, Atlantic, Iowa, is in charge of the arrangements.
Wilson, James LaVern, 86 — Burial: Willamette National Cemetery, Portland, Oregon. Gresham Memorial Chapel, Gresham, Oregon, is in charge of arrangements.
Schulz, Louise Johanna, 84 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, St. Luke’s Catholic Church, Ogallala. Burial: Ogallala Cemetery. Visitation: 1-5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, Prairie Hills Funeral Home, Ogallala. Rosary: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, St. Luke’s Catholic Church.
