Arms, Ellen Louise, 71 — Local reception: 2 p.m,, Wednesday, Dec. 4, Valley Christian Church, North Platte. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, Lincoln, is in charge of arrangements.
Benjamin, Ramona R., 87 — 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, Parkview Church of the Nazarene. Burial: Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
McFarland, Sandra “Sandy” Rae, 73 — 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, Avamere. Family requests guests wear purple to the service. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
Ostergard, Mary Ann, 89 — Service in spring. Memorial book: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., with family 4-6 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 3, Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg.
