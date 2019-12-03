Arms, Ellen Louise, 71 — Local reception: 2 p.m,, Wednesday, Dec. 4, Valley Christian Church, North Platte. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, Lincoln, is in charge of arrangements.

Benjamin, Ramona R., 87 — 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, Parkview Church of the Nazarene. Burial: Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

McFarland, Sandra “Sandy” Rae, 73 — 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, Avamere. Family requests guests wear purple to the service. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.

Ostergard, Mary Ann, 89 — Service in spring. Memorial book: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., with family 4-6 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 3, Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg.

Get the top daily Headlines from the North Platte Telegraph

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.