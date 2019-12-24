Arnold, Raymond E., 90 — 11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Hansmeier, Thomas “Tom” L., 86 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, St. John Lutheran Church, Ogallala, officiating. Visitation: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, Draucker Funeral Home Chapel, Ogallala.
Perry, Doris Louise, 94 — 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, United Methodist Church, North Platte. Dugan-Kramer Funeral Home, Scottsbluff, is in charge of arrangements.
Pharris, Earl, 93 — 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, American Lutheran Church. Memorial book: 5-7 p.m., with family 6-7 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 29, Berryman Funeral Home.
