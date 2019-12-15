Cooley, Burdette M., 80 — 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at the Lemoyne Senior Center. Prairie Hills Funeral Home, Ogallala, is assisting the family with cremation.
Folkers, Kathleen J., 67 — 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel, Scottsbluff.
Jandebeur, Patricia “Pat,” 80 — 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, St. Ann Catholic Church, Lexington. Burial: 2:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Rosary: 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, St. Ann Catholic Church. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
Lloyd, Darrel W., 85 — 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, First Presbyterian Church, Hastings. Private family burial will be at a later date. No viewing or visitation. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is in charge of arrangements.
Mutter, Naomi Clara (Anderson), 91 — 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, Evangelical Free Church of Green Valley, Green Valley, Arizona. A luncheon in celebration of Naomi’s life will follow at the church. Burial: Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Sierra Vista, Arizona. The Green Valley Mortuary of Green Valley, Arizona, is in charge of arrangements.
Warren, Giles “Jerry” Henry Sr., 90 — 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, Broken Bow Veterans Memorial Building. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
