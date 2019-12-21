Cordell, Doris (Beringer), 92 — 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Burial: Riverview Cemetery, south of Sutherland. Memorial book: 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.
Dahl, LaVonne R., 84 — 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, St. John Ridgeley Lutheran Church, southwest of Scribner. Burial: St. John Ridgeley Cemetery. Visitation: 2-4 p.m. Sunday. Dec. 22, Ludvigsen Mortuary’s Funeral Chapel, Scribner.
Hollibaugh, Myrtle May, 77 — 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, Litchfield Christian Church. Burial: Litchfield Cemetery. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Larsen, Gwendolyn “Gwen,” 92 — 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, Arthur Baptist Church. Burial: Arthur Cemetery. Visitation: 2-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, Prairie Hills Funeral Home.
Mays, Johnny A., 97 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, New Hope Church, Ogallala. Burial with military honors: Ogallala Cemetery. Draucker Funeral Home Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
McConnell, Ruth Anne, 75 — 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, Lillian Church of Christ, north of Broken Bow. Burial: Westerville Cemetery, Westerville. Govier Brothers Mortuary, Broken Bow, is in charge of arrangements.
Most, Harry Joyce, 84 — 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, North Platte Berean Church. Burial: 2:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 23, Brady Cemetery. Visitation: 1-6 p.m., with family 4-6 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 22, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.
Mutter, Naomi Clara (Anderson), 91 — 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, Evangelical Free Church of Green Valley, Green Valley, Arizona. A luncheon in celebration of Naomi’s life will follow at the church. Burial: Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Sierra Vista, Arizona. Green Valley Mortuary of Green Valley, Arizona, is in charge of arrangements.
Perry, Doris Louise, 94 — 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, United Methodist Church, North Platte. Dugan-Kramer Funeral Home, Scottsbluff, is in charge of arrangements.
Pharris, Earl, 93 — 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, American Lutheran Church. Memorial book: 5-7 p.m., with family 6-7 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 29, Berryman Funeral Home.
Thomsen, Julaine Marie, 91 — 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Burial: to follow, Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, Odean Colonial Chapel.
Warren, Giles “Jerry” Henry Sr., 90 — 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, Broken Bow Veterans Memorial Building. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Wirges, Dean, 59 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, Grant United Methodist Church. Bullock-Long Funeral Home, Grant, is in charge of arrangements.
