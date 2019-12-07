Adams, Mary J., 88 — 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, Cozad United Methodist Church. Burial: Cozad Cemetery. Berryman Funeral Home, Cozad. is in charge of arrangements.

Ballentine, Dayton G., 82 — 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, Imperial Berean Church. Burial: Ogallala Cemetery. Memorial book: 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, Draucker Funeral Home Chapel, Ogallala.

Cooley, Burdette M., 80 — 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at the Lemoyne Senior Center. Prairie Hills Funeral Home, Ogallala, is assisting the family with cremation.

Dircksen, Fred R. Sr., 67 — 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Inurnment: North Platte Cemetery. Memorial book: 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, Carpenter Memorial Chapel.

Hardessen, Mary Louise, 98 — 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, First Congregational United Church of Christ, Brule. Draucker Funeral Home Chapel, Ogallala, is in charge of arrangements.

Holbrook, Julia M., 100 — 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 9, Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation: 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, Carpenter Memorial Chapel.

Kaufman, Ervin Duane, 84 — 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, Allnutt Drake Chapel, 650 W. Drake Road, Fort Collins, Colorado.

Lloyd, Darrel W., 85 — 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, First Presbyterian Church, Hastings. Private family burial will be at a later date. No viewing or visitation. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is in charge of arrangements.

Mutter, Naomi Clara (Anderson), 91 — 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, Evangelical Free Church of Green Valley, Green Valley, Arizona. A luncheon in celebration of Naomi’s life will follow at the church. Burial: Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Sierra Vista, Arizona. The Green Valley Mortuary of Green Valley, Arizona, is in charge of arrangements.

Peterson, Margilu E., 83 — 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, Cozad Bible Church with Pastor JC Calhoun officiating. Private family burial: Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation: 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, Berryman Funeral Home.

Russell, Teresa, 71 — 10 a.m. MT Saturday, Dec. 7, Oshkosh Community Wesleyan Church. Burial: 3 p.m. CT Saturday, Dec. 7, the Morning View Cemetery, Wallace. Holechek Bondegard Funeral Home, Oshkosh, is in charge of arrangements.

Schulz, Mindy, 65 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, St. Luke Catholic Church, Ogallala. Burial: Ogallala Cemetery. Prairie Hills Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sheets, Hazel (Flyr), 98 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, Arnold United Methodist Church. Burial: Arnold Cemetery. Arnold Funeral Home/Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Vasey, William “Bill” Royal, 89 — 1:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, Cozad Church of Christ. Burial: Cozad Cemetery. Visitation: 4-7 p.m., with family 5-7 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 8, Berryman Funeral Home.

Get the top daily Headlines from the North Platte Telegraph

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.