Arp, Kenneth D., 93 — 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, LexChristian Church, Lexington. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington.

Fallesen, Byron W. — 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, Cozad Elks Club. Reynolds-Love Funeral Chapel, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.

Francisco, Pedro Andres, 20 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, St. Ann Catholic Church, Lexington. Burial: St. Ann Cemetery, Lexington. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.

Henry, Charlotte Lucille (Badgley), 94 — 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, United Methodist Church, Callaway. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery, Callaway. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, United Methodist Church, Callaway. Timm-Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.

Kampfe, Rose Marie, 90 — 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, American Lutheran Church, Gothenburg. Burial: Gothenburg Cemetery. Visitation: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel.

Kosmicki, Dolores Ann, 93 — 10 a.m., Monday, Dec. 30, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Burial: Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Christian wake services: 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Visitation: noon-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.

Kuskie, Larry D., 70 — 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, Zion Lutheran Church, Grant. Burial: with military honors, Grant Fairview Cemetery. Memorial book: 1-6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, Bullock-Long Funeral Home, Grant.

Moorhead, Dennis N., 82 — 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, New Hope Church. Burial: with military honors, Ogallala Cemetery. Prairie Hills Funeral Home, Ogallala, is in charge of arrangements.

Perry, Doris Louise, 94 — 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, United Methodist Church, North Platte. Dugan-Kramer Funeral Home, Scottsbluff, is in charge of arrangements.

Peterson, Harold M., 93 — 10:30 a.m. MT Monday, Dec. 30, Trinity Lutheran Church, Paxton. Inurnment: Paxton Cemetery. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Pharris, Earl Roy, 93 — 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, American Lutheran Church, Cozad. Inurnment: 9:30 a.m. Monday Dec. 30, Cozad Cemetery. Memorial book: 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, Berryman Funeral Home.

Randolph, Loretta M., 53 — 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, St. Patrick Catholic Church. Christian wake: 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, St. Patrick Catholic Church. Visitation: noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.

Terry, Verla Beatrice (Gartrell), 88 — 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, Bullock-Long Funeral Home, Grant.

Weber, Marvin Glenn, 89 — 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, Church of Nazarene, Arnold. Burial: Arnold Cemetery. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, Arnold Funeral Home. Arnold Funeral Home/Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Wilken, Don Al, 82 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, Grace Lutheran Church, Lexington. Visitation: 3-7 p.m., with family 6-7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 3, Reynolds-Love Funeral Chapel, Lexington.

