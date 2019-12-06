Adams, Mary J., 88 — 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, Cozad United Methodist Church. Burial: Cozad Cemetery. Visitation: 1-7 p.m., with family 5-6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6, Berryman Funeral Home, Cozad.
Ballentine, Dayton G., 82 — 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, Imperial Berean Church. Burial: Ogallala Cemetery. Memorial book: 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, Draucker Funeral Home Chapel, Ogallala.
Cooley, Burdette M., 80 — 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at the Lemoyne Senior Center. Prairie Hills Funeral Home, Ogallala, is assisting the family with cremation.
Dillon, Shanna L., 41 — 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, Berryman Funeral Home Chapel, Cozad.
Dircksen, Fred R. Sr., 67 — 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Inurnment: North Platte Cemetery. Memorial book: 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
Hardessen, Mary Louise, 98 — 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, First Congregational United Church of Christ, Brule. Register book: 1-3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, Draucker Funeral Home Chapel, Ogallala.
Holbrook, Julia M., 100 — 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 9, Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation: 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
Johnson, Jerry “Bob” E., 82 — 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, Govier Brothers Chapel, Broken Bow. Burial: Broken Bow Township Cemetery. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Lunkwitz, Donald, 77 — 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Burial: Plainview Cemetery, near Maxwell.
Lloyd, Darrel W., 85 — 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, First Presbyterian Church, Hastings. Private family burial will be at a later date. No viewing or visitation. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is in charge of arrangements.
Mutter, Naomi Clara (Anderson), 91 — 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, Evangelical Free Church of Green Valley, Green Valley, Arizona. A luncheon in celebration of Naomi’s life will follow at the church. Burial: Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Sierra Vista, Arizona. The Green Valley Mortuary of Green Valley, Arizona, is in charge of arrangements.
Schulz, Mindy, 65 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, St. Luke Catholic Church, Ogallala. Burial: Ogallala Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, Prairie Hills Funeral Home. Rosary: 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, St. Luke Catholic Church.
Sheets, Hazel (Flyr), 98 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, Arnold United Methodist Church. Burial: Arnold Cemetery. Visitation: 4-7 p.m., with family 6-7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6, Arnold United Methodist Church. Arnold Funeral Home/Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Tompkins, Shirley Elizabeth, 84 — 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, Trinity Lutheran Church, Paxton. Burial: Paxton Cemetery.
Vasey, William “Bill” Royal, 89 — 1:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, Cozad Church of Christ. Burial: Cozad Cemetery. Visitation: 4-7 p.m., with family 5-7 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 8, Berryman Funeral Home.
Yarrington, Larry Arthur, 82 — 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Arnold. Burial with military honors: Arnold Cemetery. Arnold Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
