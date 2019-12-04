Arms, Ellen Louise, 71 — Local reception: 2 p.m,, Wednesday, Dec. 4, Valley Christian Church, North Platte. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, Lincoln, is in charge of arrangements.
Hicks, Rosemary Rebecca, 92 — 1 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 3, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Inurnment: Lamont Cemetery, southwest of Hershey. The memorial book may be signed prior to the service.
Johnson, Jerry “Bob” E., 82 — 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, Govier Brothers Chapel, Broken Bow. Burial: Broken Bow Township Cemetery. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Lloyd, Darrel W., 85 — 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, First Presbyterian Church, Hastings. Private family burial will be at a later date. There will be no viewing or visitation. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is in charge of arrangements.
Lunkwitz, Donald, 77 — 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Burial: Plainview Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation: 1-7 p.m., with family 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 5, Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
McFarland, Sandra “Sandy” Rae, 73 — 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, Avamere. Family requests guests wear purple to the service. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
Mutter, Naomi Clara (Anderson), 91 — 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, Evangelical Free Church of Green Valley, Green Valley, Arizona. A luncheon in celebration of Naomi’s life will follow at the church. Burial: Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Sierra Vista, Arizona. The Green Valley Mortuary of Green Valley, Arizona, is in charge of arrangements.
Olvey, Merrill “Ollie,” 83 — 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, Trinity Lutheran Church, south of Ogallala. Burial: with military honors, Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation: 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, Bullock-Long Funeral Home, Grant.
Schulz, Mindy, 65 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, St. Luke Catholic Church, Ogallala. Burial: Ogallala Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, Prairie Hills Funeral Home. Rosary: 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, St. Luke Catholic Church.
Sheets, Hazel (Flyr), 98 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, Arnold United Methodist Church. Burial: Arnold Cemetery. Visitation: 4-7 p.m., with family 6-7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6, Arnold United Methodist Church. Arnold Funeral Home/Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.