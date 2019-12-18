Cogil, Antonia “Toni” L., 85 — 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, Prairie Hills Funeral Home Chapel, Ogallala. Burial: Ogallala Cemetery.

Cooley, Burdette M., 80 — 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, Lemoyne Senior Center. Prairie Hills Funeral Home, Ogallala, is in charge of arrangements.

McAlevy, Neola Rae, 74 — 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, Govier Brothers Chapel, Broken Bow. Burial: Merna Cemetery.

Mutter, Naomi Clara (Anderson), 91 — 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, Evangelical Free Church of Green Valley, Green Valley, Arizona. A luncheon in celebration of Naomi’s life will follow at the church. Burial: Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Sierra Vista, Arizona. The Green Valley Mortuary of Green Valley, Arizona, is in charge of arrangements.

Parrish, Donald LeRoy, 92 — 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.

Perry, Doris Louise, 94 — 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, United Methodist Church, North Platte. Dugan-Kramer Funeral Home, Scottsbluff, is in charge of arrangements.

Pharris, Earl, 93 — 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, American Lutheran Church. Memorial book: 5-7 p.m., with family 6-7 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 29, Berryman Funeral Home.

Smock, Oran Eugene, 80 — 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, Berryman Funeral Home Chapel. Inurnment: Cozad Cemetery. Memorial book: 1-5 p.m., with family 3-5 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 18, Berryman Funeral Home.

Tatman, Terrance “Terry” Jean, 86 — 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, First Christian Church. Memorial book: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.

Thomsen, Julaine Marie, 91 — 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Burial: to follow, Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, Odean Colonial Chapel.

Warren, Giles “Jerry” Henry Sr., 90 — 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, Broken Bow Veterans Memorial Building. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Williams, Linda Gail, 66 — 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. The family requests casual attire. Burial: Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation: noon-8 p.m., with family 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 18, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.

