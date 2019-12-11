Becker, Delores Anna Van Vleet, 90 — 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, First United Methodist Church, North Platte. Inurnment: Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Register book: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Bliven, Mark E., 57 — 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, St. Ann Catholic Church. Burial: Greenwood Cemetery, Lexington. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
Brown, Lola, 104 — 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Burial: Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation: prior to the service, Odean Colonial Chapel.
Cooley, Burdette M., 80 — 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at the Lemoyne Senior Center. Prairie Hills Funeral Home, Ogallala, is assisting the family with cremation.
Engbrecht, JoAnn M., 81 — 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, First Presbyterian Church. Inurnment: Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Hansen, Lawrence Delane, 80 — 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Reception and meal: after service, North Platte Moose Lodge. Burial: Curtis Cemetery.
Hudson, Khuyen “Quinn” Thi (Hoang), 72 — 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, St. Luke Catholic Church, Ogallala. Burial: Ogallala Cemetery.
Lloyd, Darrel W., 85 — 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, First Presbyterian Church, Hastings. Private family burial will be at a later date. No viewing or visitation. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is in charge of arrangements.
Mutter, Naomi Clara (Anderson), 91 — 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, Evangelical Free Church of Green Valley, Green Valley, Arizona. A luncheon in celebration of Naomi’s life will follow at the church. Burial: Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Sierra Vista, Arizona. The Green Valley Mortuary of Green Valley, Arizona, is in charge of arrangements.
Palu, Lynette L., 78 — 10 a.m. MT Thursday, Dec. 12, Draucker Funeral Home Chapel, Ogallala. Burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, Blair Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, Draucker Funeral Home Chapel.
Peterson, Richard George, 90 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, Union Congregational United Church of Christ, Hayes Center. Burial: Hayes Center Cemetery. Visitation: 4:30-6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, Carpenter Breland Funeral Home, McCook
Rhoades, Jeannine “Jeani” Carol, 71 — 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Jeani’s cremains will be placed in the Columbarium in the Resurrection Atrium, Episcopal Church of Our Savior. Memorial book: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.
Sherman, June, 86 — 10 a.m., Friday, Dec. 13, United Church of Christ, First Congregational, Brule. Burial: Brule Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with family 4-6 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 12, Draucker Funeral Home Chapel, Ogallala.
Tighe, Jacqueline “Jackie” Mae, 91 — 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Burial: Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation: 9 a.m.-7 p.m., with family 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 12, Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
Tobias, Roberta L., 85 — 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, Church of Christ, Sargent. Burial: Mount Hope Cemetery, Sargent. Visitation: 2-7 p.m., with family 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 12, Church of Christ. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Trembly, Billy Lloyd, 60, — 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, Parkview Community Church of the Nazarene. Burial: North Platte Cemetery. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
Warren, Giles “Jerry” Henry Sr., 90 — 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, Broken Bow Veteran’s Memorial Building. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Wheeler, Barbara Ann, 81 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, First United Methodist Church, Lexington. Inurnment: Greenwood Cemetery. Luncheon: following service, fellowship hall. Memorial book: 5-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington.
