Arp, Kenneth D., 93 — 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, LexChristian Church, Lexington. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington.
Fallesen, Byron W. — 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, Cozad Elks Club. Reynolds-Love Funeral Chapel, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
Feldges, Mildred Oakley, 96 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, Tiskilwa Bible Church, Tiskilwa, Illinois. Burial: Elm Lawn Cemetery, Princeton, Illinois. Prairie Hills Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.
Kuskie, Larry D., 70 — 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, Zion Lutheran Church, Grant. Burial: with military honors, Grant Fairview Cemetery. Bullock-Long Funeral Home, Grant, is in charge of arrangements.
Moorhead, Dennis N., 82 — 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, New Hope Church. Burial: with military honors, Ogallala Cemetery. Prairie Hills Funeral Home, Ogallala, is in charge of arrangements.
Perry, Doris Louise, 94 — 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, United Methodist Church, North Platte. Dugan-Kramer Funeral Home, Scottsbluff, is in charge of arrangements.
Randolph, Loretta M., 53 — 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, St. Patrick Catholic Church. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Weiss, Harlan Ellis, 78 — 3 p.m. March 16, 2020, Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. San Jose Funeral Home, El Paso, is in charge of arrangements.
Wilken, Don Al, 82 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, Grace Lutheran Church, Lexington. Visitation: 3-7 p.m., with family 6-7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 3, Reynolds-Love Funeral Chapel, Lexington.
Wood, Jean Darlene Keller, 83 — 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, Spirit of Life Church, Kearney. Inurnment: Riverside Cemetery, Gibbon. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
