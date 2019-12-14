Cooley, Burdette M., 80 — 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at the Lemoyne Senior Center. Prairie Hills Funeral Home, Ogallala, is assisting the family with cremation.

Folkers, Kathleen J., 67 — 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel, Scottsbluff.

Keller, Bryant J., 28 — 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, St. John Lutheran Church, Curtis. Burial: East Cemetery. Berryman Funeral Home, Cozad, is in charge of arrangements.

Lloyd, Darrel W., 85 — 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, First Presbyterian Church, Hastings. Private family burial will be at a later date. No viewing or visitation. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is in charge of arrangements.

Mutter, Naomi Clara (Anderson), 91 — 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, Evangelical Free Church of Green Valley, Green Valley, Arizona. A luncheon in celebration of Naomi’s life will follow at the church. Burial: Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Sierra Vista, Arizona. The Green Valley Mortuary of Green Valley, Arizona, is in charge of arrangements.

Peterson, Richard George, 90 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, Union Congregational United Church of Christ, Hayes Center. Burial: Hayes Center Cemetery. Carpenter Breland Funeral Home, McCook, is in charge of arrangements.

Rhoades, Jeannine “Jeani” Carol, 71 — 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Jeani’s cremains will be placed in the Columbarium in the Resurrection Atrium, Episcopal Church of Our Savior. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.

Warren, Giles “Jerry” Henry Sr., 90 — 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, Broken Bow Veterans Memorial Building. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Wheeler, Barbara Ann, 81 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, First United Methodist Church, Lexington. Inurnment: Greenwood Cemetery. Luncheon: following service, fellowship hall. Memorial book: 5-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington.

Get the top daily Headlines from the North Platte Telegraph

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.