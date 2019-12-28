Hansmeier, Thomas “Tom” L., 86 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, St. John Lutheran Church, southeast of Ogallala. Burial: St. John Lutheran Cemetery. Draucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Kampfe, Rose Marie, 90 — 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, American Lutheran Church, Gothenburg. Burial: Gothenburg Cemetery. Visitation: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel.
Kosmicki, Dolores Ann, 93 — 10 a.m., Monday, Dec. 30, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Burial: Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Christian wake services: 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Visitation: noon-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Perry, Doris Louise, 94 — 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, United Methodist Church, North Platte. Dugan-Kramer Funeral Home, Scottsbluff, is in charge of arrangements.
Peterson, Harold M., 93 — 10:30 a.m. MT Monday, Dec. 30, Trinity Lutheran Church, Paxton. Inurnment: Paxton Cemetery. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Piontkowski, Gerald “Jerry” W., 58 — 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, St. Patrick Catholic Church. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Rosenblad, Marian Maxine, 96 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, Valley Christian Church. Burial: North Platte Cemetery. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
Terry, Verla Beatrice (Gartrell), 88 — 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, Bullock-Long Funeral Home, Grant.
Winchell, Robert Eugene, 98 — 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Private family inurnment: Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell.
