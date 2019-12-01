Anderson, Marilyn, 70 — 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, Sandhills High School Gymnasium, Dunning. Burial: Dunning Cemetery. Visitation: 1-6 p.m., with family 4-6 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 1, Govier Brothers Mortuary, Broken Bow.
Arms, Ellen Louise, 71 — 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R St., Lincoln. Local reception: 2 p.m,, Wednesday, Dec. 4, Valley Christian Church, North Platte.
Benjamin, Ramona R., 87 — 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, Parkview Church of the Nazarene. Burial: Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation: noon-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Gibbens, Verda M., 85 — 1:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Gothenburg. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg, is in charge of arrangements.
McFarland, Sandra “Sandy” Rae, 73 — 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, Avamere. Family requests guests wear purple to the service. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
Ostergard, Mary Ann, 89 — Service in spring. Memorial book: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., with family 4-6 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 3, Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg.
Sullivan, Bernadine M., 94 — 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, St. Ann Catholic Church, Lexington. Burial: St. Patrick Cemetery, near Eddyville. Visitation: 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, Reynolds-Love Funeral Chapel, Lexington. Wake service: 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, Reynolds-Love Funeral Chapel.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.