Cogil, Antonia “Toni” L., 85 — 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, Prairie Hills Funeral Home Chapel, Ogallala. Burial: Ogallala Cemetery.
Cooley, Burdette M., 80 — 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, Lemoyne Senior Center. Prairie Hills Funeral Home, Ogallala, is in charge of arrangements.
Dahl, LaVonne R., 84 — 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, St. John Ridgeley Lutheran Church, southwest of Scribner. Burial: St. John Ridgeley Cemetery. Visitation: 2-4 p.m. Sunday. Dec. 22, Ludvigsen Mortuary’s Funeral Chapel, Scribner.
Hanna, Clifford, 67 — 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, Gates Community Center, Gates. Burial: Broken Bow Township Cemetery. Govier Brothers Mortuary, Broken Bow, is in charge of arrangements.
Hinde, David, 68 — 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 20, Zion Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls. George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory Lower Level, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is in charge of arrangements.
Hollibaugh, Myrtle May, 77 — 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, Litchfield Christian Church. Burial: Litchfield Cemetery. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Mays, Johnny A., 97 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, New Hope Church, Ogallala. Burial with military honors: Ogallala Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., with family 3-5 p.m., Friday, Dec. 20, Draucker Funeral Home Chapel.
Meissner, Kenneth E., 77 — 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, Berryman Funeral Home Chapel. Burial: Calvary Cemetery, McCook.
McConnell, Ruth Anne, 75 — 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, Lillian Church of Christ, north of Broken Bow. Burial: Westerville Cemetery, Westerville. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.
Most, Harry Joyce, 84 — 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, North Platte Berean Church. Burial: 2:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 23, Brady Cemetery. Visitation: 1-6 p.m., with family 4-6 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 22, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.
Mutter, Naomi Clara (Anderson), 91 — 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, Evangelical Free Church of Green Valley, Green Valley, Arizona. A luncheon in celebration of Naomi’s life will follow at the church. Burial: Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Sierra Vista, Arizona. Green Valley Mortuary of Green Valley, Arizona, is in charge of arrangements.
Parrish, Donald LeRoy, 92 — 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
Perry, Doris Louise, 94 — 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, United Methodist Church, North Platte. Dugan-Kramer Funeral Home, Scottsbluff, is in charge of arrangements.
Pharris, Earl, 93 — 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, American Lutheran Church. Memorial book: 5-7 p.m., with family 6-7 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 29, Berryman Funeral Home.
Tarango, Augustine “Augie” Sr., 81 — 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, St. Patrick Catholic Church. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Tatman, Terrance “Terry” Jean, 86 — 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, First Christian Church. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
Thomsen, Julaine Marie, 91 — 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Burial: to follow, Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, Odean Colonial Chapel.
Warren, Giles “Jerry” Henry Sr., 90 — 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, Broken Bow Veterans Memorial Building. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.