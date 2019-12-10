Brown, Lola, 104 — 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Burial: Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation: prior to the service, Odean Colonial Chapel.
Cooley, Burdette M., 80 — 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at the Lemoyne Senior Center. Prairie Hills Funeral Home, Ogallala, is assisting the family with cremation.
Engbrecht, JoAnn M., 81 — 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, First Presbyterian Church. Inurnment: Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Heath, Holly A., 28 — 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, Christ the King Catholic Church, Gering, casual attire requested. Gering Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Hudson, Khuyen “Quinn” Thi (Hoang), 72 — 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, St. Luke Catholic Church, Ogallala. Burial: Ogallala Cemetery. Visitation: 9-4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, Draucker Funeral Home Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, St. Luke Catholic Church.
Kaufman, Ervin Duane, 84 — 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, Allnutt Drake Chapel, 650 W. Drake Road, Fort Collins, Colorado.
Lloyd, Darrel W., 85 — 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, First Presbyterian Church, Hastings. Private family burial will be at a later date. No viewing or visitation. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is in charge of arrangements.
Mutter, Naomi Clara (Anderson), 91 — 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, Evangelical Free Church of Green Valley, Green Valley, Arizona. A luncheon in celebration of Naomi’s life will follow at the church. Burial: Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Sierra Vista, Arizona. The Green Valley Mortuary of Green Valley, Arizona, is in charge of arrangements.
Palu, Lynette L., 78 — 10 a.m. MT Thursday, Dec. 12, Draucker Funeral Home Chapel, Ogallala. Burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, Blair Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, Draucker Funeral Home Chapel.
Rhoades, Jeannine “Jeani” Carol, 71 — 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Jeani’s cremains will be placed in the Columbarium in the Resurrection Atrium, Episcopal Church of Our Savior. Memorial book: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.
Tighe, Jacqueline “Jackie” Mae, 91 — 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Burial: Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation: 9 a.m.-7 p.m., with family 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 12, Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
Trembly, Billy Lloyd, 60, — 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, Parkview Community Church of the Nazarene. Burial: North Platte Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, and before services at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.