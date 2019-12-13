Becker, Delores Anna Van Vleet, 90 — 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, First United Methodist Church, North Platte. Inurnment: Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Brown, Lola, 104 — 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Burial: Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation: prior to the service, Odean Colonial Chapel.
Carpenter, Robert “Bob” LeRoy, 83 — 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, with military honors, Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge arrangements.
Cooley, Burdette M., 80 — 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at the Lemoyne Senior Center. Prairie Hills Funeral Home, Ogallala, is assisting the family with cremation.
Engbrecht, JoAnn M., 81 — 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, First Presbyterian Church. Inurnment: Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Folkers, Kathleen J., 67 — 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel, Scottsbluff.
Keller, Bryant J., 28 — 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, St. John Lutheran Church, Curtis. Eustis: East Cemetery. Visitation: 5-8 p.m., with family 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, St. John Lutheran Church. Berryman Funeral Home, Cozad, is in charge of arrangements.
Lloyd, Darrel W., 85 — 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, First Presbyterian Church, Hastings. Private family burial will be at a later date. No viewing or visitation. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is in charge of arrangements.
Mahnken, Ronald Dean, 75 — 2:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church. Burial: to follow, North Platte Cemetery. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
Mutter, Naomi Clara (Anderson), 91 — 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, Evangelical Free Church of Green Valley, Green Valley, Arizona. A luncheon in celebration of Naomi’s life will follow at the church. Burial: Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Sierra Vista, Arizona. The Green Valley Mortuary of Green Valley, Arizona, is in charge of arrangements.
Palu, Lynette L., 78 — Burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, Blair Cemetery.
Peterson, Richard George, 90 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, Union Congregational United Church of Christ, Hayes Center. Burial: Hayes Center Cemetery. Visitation: 4:30-6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, Carpenter Breland Funeral Home, McCook.
Rhoades, Jeannine “Jeani” Carol, 71 — 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Jeani’s cremains will be placed in the Columbarium in the Resurrection Atrium, Episcopal Church of Our Savior. Memorial book: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.
Scott, Norma Jean, 88 — 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, Gothenburg Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 13, Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg.
Sherman, June, 86 — 10 a.m., Friday, Dec. 13, United Church of Christ, First Congregational, Brule. Burial: Brule Cemetery. Draucker Funeral Home Chapel, Ogallala, is in charge of arrangements.
Tighe, Jacqueline “Jackie” Mae, 91 — 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Burial: Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Tobias, Roberta L., 85 — 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, Church of Christ, Sargent. Burial: Mount Hope Cemetery, Sargent. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Vazquez, Minerva, 78 — 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, St. Ann Catholic Church. Burial: at a later date in Texas. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
Warren, Giles “Jerry” Henry Sr., 90 — 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, Broken Bow Veterans Memorial Building. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Wheeler, Barbara Ann, 81 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, First United Methodist Church, Lexington. Inurnment: Greenwood Cemetery. Luncheon: following service, fellowship hall. Memorial book: 5-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington.
