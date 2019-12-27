Arnold, Raymond E., 90 — 11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Gydesen, Brooklynne Cheyanne, 25 — 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, St. John Lutheran Church, Curtis. Burial: Elwood Cemetery. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Hansmeier, Thomas “Tom” L., 86 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, St. John Lutheran Church, southeast of Ogallala. Burial: St. John Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, Draucker Funeral Home Chapel.
Kampfe, Rose Marie, 90 — 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, American Lutheran Church, Gothenburg. Burial: Gothenburg Cemetery. Visitation: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel.
Longmore, Dorothy B., 69 — 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington. Burial: Sand Valley Cemetery, rural Callaway.
Perry, Doris Louise, 94 — 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, United Methodist Church, North Platte. Dugan-Kramer Funeral Home, Scottsbluff, is in charge of arrangements.
Pharris, Earl, 93 — 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, American Lutheran Church, Cozad. Memorial book: 5-7 p.m., with family 6-7 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 29, Berryman Funeral Home, Cozad.
Piontkowski, Gerald “Jerry” W., 58 — 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, St. Patrick Catholic Church. Register book: 9 a.m-5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Rosenblad, Marian Maxine, 96 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, Valley Christian Church. Burial: North Platte Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m.-7 p.m., with family 5-7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 27, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.
Winchell, Robert Eugene, 98 — 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Private family inurnment: Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Memorial book: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
