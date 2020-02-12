Wednesday
Boman, Mary Ann, 92 — 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 6001 A St, Lincoln. Roper and Sons Funeral Home, Lincoln, is in charge of arrangements.
Thursday
Elliott, David A., 73 — 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, Third City Christian Church, 4100 W. 13th, Grand Island.
Manning, Dorothey Mae, 92 — 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, United Methodist Church in Broken Bow. Burial: Broken Bow Township Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m-7 p.m., family greeting from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 12, Govier Brothers Morturary.
Young, Arleen O., 89 — 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Burial: Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Memorial book signing 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, Odean Colonial Chapel.
Friday
Fierstein, Donald “Don”, 63 — Visitation 10-11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. Graveside services follow at Grand Island City Cemetery.
Peterson, Valerie, 77 — 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, Gothenburg Cemetery, graveside services.
Phifer, John Clarence, 73 — 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Burial: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens with military honors. Visitation: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, Odean Colonial Chapel.
Rupe, Madeline, 87 — 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, Eustis United Methodist Church. Burial: 3 p.m., Fort McPherson National Cemetery, Maxwell.
Woodring, Barbara Jean (Nutt), 87 — 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, Berean Bible Church in Curtis. Burial: Curtis Cemetery.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Hall, Robert E., 68 — 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, The Graduate Lincoln Hotel. Private burial: Taos, New Mexico.
