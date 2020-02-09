Monday
Lebsock, Bernard Elmer “Bernie,” 94 — 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Burial: Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation: noon-6 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 9, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Young, Roger L., 70 — 11:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, Odean Colonial Cahpel at C & Sycamore. Inurnment: Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell.
Tuesday
Beebe, Marie A. Gentleman, 96 — 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Burial: Fort McPherson National Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m.-7 p.m., with family greeting friends from 4-7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 10, p.m. at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.
Feb. 22
Hall, Robert E., 68 — 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at The Graduate Lincoln Hotel, Lincoln. Private burial: Taos, New Mexico.
