Tuesday
Gill, Nettie Grace, 95 — 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, Cozad Cemetery. No public visitation.
McVay, Mary Catherine, 94 — 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Sutherland. Burial: Riverview Cemetery. Rosary: 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Visitation: Prior to service. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
Smith, Myron “Smitty” Charles, 86 — 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Govier Brothers Chapel, Broken Bow. Burial: with military honors, Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation: 9 a.m.-7 p.m., with family 5-7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 17. Rosary will be at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at Govier Brothers Chapel.
Whitney, Mary DeeAnn, 61 — 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, Cornerstone Bible Church (E-Free) in Gothenburg. Visitation: 1-7 p.m., with family 5-7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 17, at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel in Gothenburg.
Wednesday
Befort, Jeffrey J., 40 — 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, Moose Lodge in North Platte.
Clary, Michael John, 43— 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Friday
Blevins, Lila, 89 — 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, Presbyterian Church, Stapleton. Burial: Loup Valley Cemetery.
Saturday
Hall, Robert E., 68 — 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, The Graduate Lincoln Hotel. Private burial: Taos, New Mexico.
