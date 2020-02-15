Saturday
Pirnie, Marie Isabell, 94 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow. Burial: Lone Tree Cemetery near Weissert.
Ponce, Dorothy — 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Burial: North Platte Cemetery.
Roller, Marjorie M., 79 — Book signing will be from 1-3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, at Reynolds Love Funeral Home, Lexington, followed by a short service.
Monday
Brown, Chad J., 45 — 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington. No visitation or memorial book signing.
Weber, Judith “Judy” Maxine, 81 — 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, Sargent. Burial: Cottonwood Cemetery, Burwell. Visitation: 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church. Rosary at 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Smith, Myron “Smitty” Charles, 86 — 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Govier Brothers Chapel, Broken Bow, with Father Jim Hunt officiating. Burial: Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell, with military honors. Visitation: 9 a.m.-7 p.m., with family 5-7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 17, Govier Brothers Chapel. Rosary will be at 7 p.m. at Govier Brothers Chapel.
Whitney, Mary DeeAnn, 61 — 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, Cornerstone Bible Church (E-Free) in Gothenburg. Visitation: 1-7 p.m., with family 5-7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 17, at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel in Gothenburg.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Hall, Robert E., 68 — 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, The Graduate Lincoln Hotel. Private burial: Taos, New Mexico.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.