Goosey, Donna Jean, 82 — 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Inurnment: 9:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, Fort McPherson National Cemetery Columbarium, near Maxwell.
Hatcher, Carmelita “Lynn,” 63 — 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, Big E’s, Cozad. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
Hawthorne, Lonnie D., 85 — 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, Reynolds-Love Funeral Chapel, Lexington. Burial: 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, Grand Island City Cemetery. Visitation: 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, Reynolds-Love Funeral Home.
Johnson, Lowell “Bruce,” 78 — 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, United Methodist Church, Spearfish, South Dakota. Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory, Spearfish, is in charge of arrangements.
Pearson, Nancy L., 61 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, New Life Church, North Platte. Prairie Hills Funeral Home, Ogallala, is in charge of arrangements.
Rich, Gerald “Jerry,” 76 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, Reynolds-Love Funeral Chapel, Lexington. Burial: Greenwood Cemetery, Lexington.
Sibal, MaryAnn, 80 — Private family services at a later date. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services, Kearney, is in charge of arrangements.
Wendell, Terry Michael, 73 — 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, First Congregational Church, Grant. Light lunch to follow. All are welcome and bring your “Terry” stories and photos. Call 650-642-5072 if there are weather concerns. Condolences may be sent to Ann Wendell at farmall7171@gmail.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.