Friday
Colborn, Judith Faye, 76 — 10:00 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Burial: Fort McPherson National Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m.-8 p.m., with family 5-7 p.m., Thursday.
Fierstein, Donald “Don”, 63 — Visitation 10-11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. Graveside services follow at Grand Island City Cemetery.
Maske, Julie Kaye, 49 — 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, Hershey United Methodist Church. Visitation prior to the service.
Moroney, William “Bill” Clair, 81 — 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14 at St. Anselm Catholic Church in Anselmo. Burial: Dale Catholic Cemetery, west of Merna with military honors. Visitation: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Govier Brothers Mortuary and 6-7 p.m. at St. Anselm Catholic Church with Rosary at 7 p.m.
Peterson, Valerie, 77 — 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, Gothenburg Cemetery, graveside services.
Phifer, John Clarence, 73 — 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Burial: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens with military honors. Visitation: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, Odean Colonial Chapel.
Rupe, Madeline, 87 — 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, Eustis United Methodist Church. Burial: 3 p.m., Fort McPherson National Cemetery, Maxwell.
Woodring, Barbara Jean (Nutt), 87 — 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, Berean Bible Church in Curtis. Burial: Curtis Cemetery.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Ponce, Dorothy — 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Burial: North Platte Cemetery. Visitation: noon-8 p.m. Friday, with family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m.
Roller, Marjorie M., 79 — Book signing will be from 1-3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, at Reynolds Love Funeral Home, followed by a short service.
Tuesday
Smith, Myron “Smitty” Charles, 86 — 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18 at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow with Father Jim Hunt officiating. Burial: Fort McPherson National Cemetery with military honors. Visitation: 9 a.m.-7 p.m., with family from 5-7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 17, Rosary will be at 7 p.m. at Govier Brothers Chapel.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Hall, Robert E., 68 — 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, The Graduate Lincoln Hotel. Private burial: Taos, New Mexico.
