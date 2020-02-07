Friday
McCleary, Maudine E. “Deanna,” 84 — Graveside services 11 a.m. Friday, Feb 7, North Platte City Cemetery. Register signing 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.
Saturday
Blodgett, Ronald Lee, 79 — Visitation 11 a.m-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington. Burial: Greenwood Cemetery in Lexington following visitation.
Geiger, Frederick H. “Fred,” 98 — 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8. Cozad United Methodist Church. Burial: Cozad Cemetery. Visitation: 4-8 p.m., family present 6-8 p.m., Friday, Feb.7, Red Carpet Room at the Cozad United Methodist Church. Berryman Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Lee, Thomas Michael, 63 — Graveside service noon (CT) Saturday, Feb. 8, North Platte Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. (CT) Friday and 9-11 a.m. Saturday at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
Monday
Lebsock, Bernard Elmer “Bernie,” 94 — 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Burial: Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation: noon-6 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 9, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Tuesday
Beebe, Marie A. Gentleman, 96 — 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb 10, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Burial: Fort McPherson National Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. with family greeting friends from 4-7 p.m. at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.
