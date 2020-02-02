Brian L. Fisher, 51 — 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, Butherus Maser and Love Funeral Home, 4040 A St, Lincoln.
Hawthorne, Lonnie D., 85 — 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, Reynolds-Love Funeral Chapel, Lexington. Burial: 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, Grand Island City Cemetery. Visitation: 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, Reynolds-Love Funeral Home.
Robles, Reyes “Ray” A., 83 — 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, St. Ann Catholic Church, Lexington. Burial: St. Ann Cemetery, Lexington. Visitation: 6-7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, St. Ann Catholic Church. Christian wake: 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, St. Ann Catholic Church. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
Ryan, Harold Eugene, 59 — 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Memorial book: prior to the service.
