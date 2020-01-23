Fegler, Ilo Eliene (Jansen), 89 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Ogallala. You are encouraged to wear Nebraska Husker attire to the service. Interment of cremains: Scottsbluff Fairview Cemetery. Prairie Hills Funeral Home, Ogallala, is in charge of arrangements.
Gilbert, David G., 79 — 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, Presbyterian Church. Private family burial: prior to the service at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation: 1-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, Berryman Funeral Home, Cozad.
Messersmith, Rhonda Lee, 83 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, First Baptist Church, Maxwell. Burial: Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation: noon-8 p.m., with family 6-8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 24, Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
Organ, Gordon R., 77 — Gathering of friends, 1:30-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, Keystone-Lemoyne Fire Department, Keystone. Private family committal service at later date.
Stewart, Cameron Dee, 87 — 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, Church of Christ, Ogallala. Interment: Ogallala Cemetery. Memorial book: 1-5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, Prairie Hills Funeral Home, Ogallala.
Waugh, Theodore Keith “Ted,” 77 — 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Burial: Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell.
