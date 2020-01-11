Cady, Charles “Chuck,” 90 — 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 11, Carpenter Memorial Chapel, North Platte.
Linstrom, June E., 93 — 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Burial: Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation: noon-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Thompson, Maurice “Tuffy,” 86 — 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, United Methodist Church, Broken Bow. Burial: Ortello Valley Cemetery. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements for the Thompson Family.
Vermeer, Lois F., 85 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, St. James Presbyterian Church, Littleton, Colorado, with a luncheon to follow. Apollo Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements.
Willets, Keith L., 99 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, Parkview Baptist Church, Lexington. Burial: Elwood Cemetery. Berryman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
