Mroczek, Anzel George, 87 — 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, St. Josaphat Catholic Church, Loup City, Burial: Evergreen Cemetery. Higgins Funeral Home, Loup City, is in charge of arrangements.

Parsons, Harold D., 81 — 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg. Burial: Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell.

