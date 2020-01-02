Burford, Patricia Ann (Fisher), 85 — 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Burial: Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell.
Clark, Roy A., 97 — 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, First Presbyterian Church, Lexington. Burial: Greenwood Cemetery, Lexington. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
Fallesen, Byron W. — 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, Cozad Elks Club. Reynolds-Love Funeral Chapel, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
Feldges, Mildred Oakley, 96 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, Tiskilwa Bible Church, Tiskilwa, Illinois. Burial: Elm Lawn Cemetery, Princeton, Illinois. Prairie Hills Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.
Fletcher, Dana Michelle (Smith), 42 — 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, Harlan County Ag. Center, Orleans. Casual attire requested. The Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home, Alma, is in charge of the arrangements.
Gage, Robert “Bob” Lee, 71 — 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Inurnment: Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell.
Gries, Harley C., 92 — 10:30 a.m. MT Saturday, Jan. 4, Trinity Lutheran Church, Paxton. Draucker Funeral Home, Ogallala, is in charge of arrangements.
Guest, H. Dale, 71 — 2 p.m Thursday, Jan. 2, Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Moorhead, Dennis N., 82 — 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, New Hope Church. Burial: Ogallala Cemetery. Visitation: 1-6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, Prairie Hills Funeral Home, Ogallala.
Navarrete, Pete “Pee Wee,” 70 — 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, St. Patrick Catholic Church. Visitation: 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, St. Patrick Catholic Church. Rosary: 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, St. Patrick Catholic Church. Casual dress requested. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
Norton, Eddie Olin, 80 — 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Burial: Plainview Cemetery, Maxwell. Visitation: noon-8 p.m., with family 5-8 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 2, Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
Perry, Doris Louise, 94 — 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, United Methodist Church, North Platte. Dugan-Kramer Funeral Home, Scottsbluff, is in charge of arrangements.
Stienbarger, Eugene Leroy, 56 — 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at Plainview Cemetery, Maxwell.
Tatman, Marlene Joyce, 84 — 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, First Christian Church. Memorial book: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.
Weiss, Harlan Ellis, 78 — 3 p.m. March 16, 2020, Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. San Jose Funeral Home, El Paso, is in charge of arrangements.
Wilken, Don Al, 82 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, Grace Lutheran Church, Lexington. Visitation: 3-7 p.m., with family 6-7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 3, Reynolds-Love Funeral Chapel, Lexington.
Wood, Jean Darlene Keller, 83 — 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, Spirit of Life Church, Kearney. Inurnment: Riverside Cemetery, Gibbon. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.